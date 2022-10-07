realme continues to expand Techlife Ecosystem, witnesses sale of 4 mn smartphones, AIoT products

New Delhi: As per a report by Frost and Sullivan, The Indian Internet of Things (IoT) market is projected to reach $9.28 billion by 2025 from $4.98 billion in 2020.

The factors driving this growth are increased internet penetration, surging knowledge of connected devices amongst users and more and more brands bringing smart home solutions to the users.



realme, being a tech leader and disruptor, entered the AIoT market in early 2020 with a Smart Band, and since then has expanded its AIoT portfolio exponentially. The brand has constantly and thoroughly studied its market and introduced products with best-in-class technology to meet the evolving needs of its users.

realme has a vision of providing each of its users with a smart, connected and convenient lifestyle and therefore, it started its journey of building a comprehensive TechLife Ecosystem.

The launch of the realme Band in 2020 was a massive hit among users, and that encouraged realme to explore newer categories and expand its footprint in the connected devices market.

Since then, realme has introduced various hearables, wearables, Smart TVs, tablets and laptops -- making these five categories the core categories of realme's TechLife Ecosystem and becoming the stepping stone for the development of realme's 1+5+T strategy, where 1 is the hub, i.e., the smartphone; 5 stands for the five core categories and T stands for TechLife, which includes products catering to the needs of smart life care, smart entertainment, and smart connect.

Over the last two years, with its expansive TechLife portfolio, realme has achieved numerous feats in the market and carved a niche for itself. As per IDC's India Monthly Device Tracker for Q2 2022, realme entered the top-five slot in the wearables category, driven mainly by two TWS products, the Buds Wireless Neo and TechLife Buds N100.

Not just that, as per CMR's Tablet PC Market Report Review, realme stood at number five in the tablet segment, capturing a 13% market share. The brand has been consistent in its innovations in the AIoT segment, like its recently introduced realme PAD X, the first 5G tablet in its segment, and realme's first smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, the Watch R100.

During the realme Festive Days sales this year, the brand has seen a monumental spike in the sales of its 5G smartphones, selling over 1 mn units of its 5G devices, and sold over 230K units of Smart TVs, laptops and tablets.

In the upcoming months, realme will enter the second phase of expansion wherein it will focus on targeted, long-term growth. The brand intends to add more affordable audio and wearable products and continue to offer value-for-money and high-technology audio and consumer electronic products with advanced features, seamless design, and performance, exceeding all consumer's expectations.

By the end of 2022, realme aims to emerge as the No.1 Smart Audio (TWS and Neckband) brand, Online No.1 Tablet brand, and No.1 wearables brand in India.