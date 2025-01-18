Live
Just In
Realme unveils color-changing phone
Highlights
Hyderabad: realme has launched 14 Pro Series 5G and realme Buds Wireless 5. The realme 14 Pro Series 5G includes 14 Pro 5G 14 Pro+ 5G. Both phones...
Hyderabad: realme has launched 14 Pro Series 5G and realme Buds Wireless 5. The realme 14 Pro Series 5G includes 14 Pro 5G 14 Pro+ 5G.
Both phones crafted in collaboration with the renowned Danish design studio, Valeur Designers, heralding world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing smartphones. As the inaugural offering, the company wants to popularise flagship features in mid-range smartphones.
Both models change color when exposed to temperatures below 16°C, transitioning from pearl white to vibrant blue. This unique feature reverts as environmental temperatures rise again.
The brand also offers the first vegan suede leather in their segment, providing a skin-friendly touch and a solid yet comfortable texture.
