Realme unveils color-changing phone

Hyderabad: realme has launched 14 Pro Series 5G and realme Buds Wireless 5. The realme 14 Pro Series 5G includes 14 Pro 5G 14 Pro+ 5G.

Both phones crafted in collaboration with the renowned Danish design studio, Valeur Designers, heralding world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing smartphones. As the inaugural offering, the company wants to popularise flagship features in mid-range smartphones.

Both models change color when exposed to temperatures below 16°C, transitioning from pearl white to vibrant blue. This unique feature reverts as environmental temperatures rise again.

The brand also offers the first vegan suede leather in their segment, providing a skin-friendly touch and a solid yet comfortable texture.

