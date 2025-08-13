Live
Regaal Resources IPO GMP Today – August 13, 2025, Price, Dates & Details
Highlights
Regaal Resources IPO GMP is ₹26 on August 13, 2025, up from ₹19 last week. Check IPO price band, dates, lot size, and company details in simple terms.
The grey market premium (GMP) for Regaal Resources IPO is ₹26 today. This means people in the unofficial market are willing to pay ₹26 more than the issue price. The GMP has increased from ₹19 on August 8.
Key IPO Dates:
- Open: Aug 12, 2025
- Close: Aug 14, 2025
- Price: ₹96–₹102 per share
- Lot Size: 144 shares
- Listing: Aug 20, 2025
About the Company:
Regaal Resources makes maize-based products. Its plant is in Bihar, close to maize farms and nearby markets like Nepal and Bangladesh, which helps save money and time in transport.
Tip for Students Learning About IPOs:
GMP shows market sentiment before listing. A rising GMP can mean high demand, but it’s not a guarantee of profits.
