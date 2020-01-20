Reliance Industries shares fall 3%

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) fell nearly 3 per cent on Monday after the company's December quarter earnings failed to enthuse investors.

The scrip of the country's most valuable company dropped 3.08 per cent to close at Rs 1,532 on the BSE.

During the trade, it hit a high of Rs 1,609.50, but later gave up all gains and plunged 3.39 per cent to Rs 1,527. At the NSE, it dipped 3 per cent to close at Rs 1,532.20.

The company's market valuation tumbled Rs 30,824.21 crore to Rs 9,71,168.79 crore on the BSE. In terms of volume, 6.51 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE, while about 1.5 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Reliance Industries on Friday reported a quarterly net profit of Rs 11,640 crore as a turnaround in oil refining business together with the continued rise in share of its consumer businesses of retail and telecom countered lower profitability in petrochemicals.