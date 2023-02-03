Reliance Retail logs in for digital Re

Mumbai: Reliance Retail on Thursday announced it has begun accepting retail payments via the Indian government's Digital Rupee across its stores in the country. Reliance Retail launched the first in-store acceptance of the RBI-created and Blockchain-based Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) at its gourmet food store Freshpik here.The CBDC is the a digital version of fiat money that will co-exist will hard cash. V Subramaniam, Director, Reliance Retail, said: "This historic initiative of pioneering the digital currency acceptance at our stores is in line with the company's strategic vision of offering the power of choice to Indian consumers."

He added: "With more Indians willing to transact digitally, this initiative will help us provide yet another efficient and secure alternative payment method to customers at our stores."

Reliance Retail has collaborated with ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and fintech Innoviti Technologies to launch the in-store support for the digital rupee.