Retail inflation rises to 4.81% in June as food prices shoot up
Highlights
New Delhi: India's retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.81 per cent in June following a huge spike in food prices.
Food inflation stood at 4.49 per cent in June, as per data released on Wednesday.
Prices of cereals, meat and fish, eggs, milk, vegetables, pulses, spices, clothing and fuel rose steeply in June as compared to May. In May, retail inflation was 4.31 per cent while food inflation was 2.96 per cent.
In June 2022, retail inflation was 7.01 per cent and food inflation was 7.75 per cent.
However, despite the rise in retail inflation in June, it was the fourth consecutive month when CPI-based inflation remained below RBI's tolerance level, which is between 2 per cent and 6 per cent.
