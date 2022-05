Salil Parekh reappointed as CEO, MD of Infosys

New Delhi: The board of IT services major Infosys has approved the reappointment of Salil Parekh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the company for five more years, till March 31, 2027, according to a regulatory filing. This is based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) and subject to the approval of shareholders.

"...Board of Directors, in their meeting held on May 21, 2022, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) have approved ...Reappointment of Salil Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company from July 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027, subject to the approval of shareholders," the BSE filing said.

Parekh, has been the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys since January 2018. He has more than thirty years of global experience in the IT services industry with a strong track record of driving digital transformation for enterprises, executing business turnarounds, and managing successful acquisitions.