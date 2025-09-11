Samsung Introduces New Range of Single Door Refrigerators with Elegant Floral Design and Long-Lasting Performance in India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its latest Single Door Refrigerator range in 183L capacity, designed to meet the needs of Indian households looking for affordable and stylish refrigerators. With eight new models across two floral patterns, Begonia and Wild Lily, the new Single Door refrigerators are available in red and blue colors and in 3 Star and 5 Star energy ratings. The new line-up combines stunning design, advanced features, and superior durability, making it the ideal choice for families looking for style and reliability in everyday living.

Designed with aesthetics in mind, the new Single Door range is tailored for modern Indian homes. The Begonia and Wild Lily floral patterns are crafted to elevate the kitchen’s look, while the sleek Grande Door design with bar handle ensures a premium feel along with convenient usability. With vibrant colors and elegant patterns, these refrigerators are not just appliances but statement pieces that seamlessly blend beauty with function.

“With this new Single Door Refrigerator range, we are bringing together Samsung’s design expertise and technological innovation to create a product that is both beautiful and efficient. Floral pattern Single Door refrigerators are extremely popular among Indian consumers, contributing to over 70% of our overall Single Door sales. Indian consumers are increasingly seeking appliances that complement their home interiors while delivering strong performance and this new line-up delivers exactly that: a balance of style, convenience, and long-lasting reliability,” said Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances Business, Samsung India.

The new range is packed with features to enhance everyday usability. The Digital Inverter Compressor with a 20-year warranty ensures quieter operation, energy efficiency, and reliable performance over time. With Stabilizer-Free Operation, the refrigerator runs steadily during voltage fluctuations, protecting it from electrical damage. Inside, a bright LED lamp illuminates every corner while consuming significantly less energy and lasting much longer than conventional bulbs. The toughened glass shelves can hold up to 175 kg, weight making them ideal for heavy pots and pans. Select models also come with a Base Stand Drawer offering 11.8L of extra storage, perfect for keeping dry items like onions and potatoes organized and separate from cooling space.