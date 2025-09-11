Live
Samsung Introduces New Range of Single Door Refrigerators with Elegant Floral Design and Long-Lasting Performance in India
- Expanding its refrigerator portfolio with eight new models, the 183L Single Door range featuring two designs in red and blue colours are available starting INR 19999
- Blending aesthetics with advanced technology, the new range offers a Digital Inverter Compressor with 20-year warranty, stabilizer-free operation, bright LED lighting, toughened glass shelves, and a practical base stand drawer
Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its latest Single Door Refrigerator range in 183L capacity, designed to meet the needs of Indian households looking for affordable and stylish refrigerators. With eight new models across two floral patterns, Begonia and Wild Lily, the new Single Door refrigerators are available in red and blue colors and in 3 Star and 5 Star energy ratings. The new line-up combines stunning design, advanced features, and superior durability, making it the ideal choice for families looking for style and reliability in everyday living.
Designed with aesthetics in mind, the new Single Door range is tailored for modern Indian homes. The Begonia and Wild Lily floral patterns are crafted to elevate the kitchen’s look, while the sleek Grande Door design with bar handle ensures a premium feel along with convenient usability. With vibrant colors and elegant patterns, these refrigerators are not just appliances but statement pieces that seamlessly blend beauty with function.
“With this new Single Door Refrigerator range, we are bringing together Samsung’s design expertise and technological innovation to create a product that is both beautiful and efficient. Floral pattern Single Door refrigerators are extremely popular among Indian consumers, contributing to over 70% of our overall Single Door sales. Indian consumers are increasingly seeking appliances that complement their home interiors while delivering strong performance and this new line-up delivers exactly that: a balance of style, convenience, and long-lasting reliability,” said Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances Business, Samsung India.
The new range is packed with features to enhance everyday usability. The Digital Inverter Compressor with a 20-year warranty ensures quieter operation, energy efficiency, and reliable performance over time. With Stabilizer-Free Operation, the refrigerator runs steadily during voltage fluctuations, protecting it from electrical damage. Inside, a bright LED lamp illuminates every corner while consuming significantly less energy and lasting much longer than conventional bulbs. The toughened glass shelves can hold up to 175 kg, weight making them ideal for heavy pots and pans. Select models also come with a Base Stand Drawer offering 11.8L of extra storage, perfect for keeping dry items like onions and potatoes organized and separate from cooling space.
The new Single Door Refrigerator range starts at INR 19999 for the 3 Star models and INR 21999 for the 5 Star models. With this launch, Samsung continues its commitment to empowering Indian households with appliances that combine modern aesthetics, superior performance, and unmatched durability, transforming everyday living into an effortlessly stylish experience.