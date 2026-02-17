Carmen Electra says she wants to date an artist, opens up about relationship ideals

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Carmen Electra has shared insights into her relationship ideals, revealing that she would like to date an artist and values emotional connection above all else.

The 53-year-old star, who is currently single, said that maintaining a strong bond and enjoying a partner’s company are essential to sustaining romance. Speaking to one of the popular entertainment digital platforms , she explained that genuine affection and admiration naturally help “keep the spark alive”.

“You definitely wanna keep the spark alive, but you wanna be with someone that you love being with because that’s definitely what’s gonna keep the spark live anyway, right?” she said. “Someone that you just love their spirit, you love who they are as a person, someone that’s not a downer. I like artists, like people that are into art, whatever their art may be.”

Electra, best known for her role as Lani McKenzie in Baywatch from 1997 to 1998, believes that her confidence in her 50s stems from striving to be the best version of herself. She described herself as passionate about life, food, people and love.

“My confidence just comes from trying to be the best person I can possibly be,” she said, adding that being a Taurus makes her stubborn but deeply enthusiastic about life. “I love life, I love food, I love people, I love love, and I’m very passionate. And I’ll always be that way.”

According to Female First, although Electra reprised her role in Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding, she has not yet been approached for the upcoming reboot of the franchise. However, she said she would be open to discussions if the opportunity arose.

“I have not heard anything yet, but I’m definitely open to discussion,” she said.

Electra also spoke candidly about romance, crediting her former husband Dave Navarro for teaching her how to be romantic. The couple separated in 2006 after three years of marriage.

In an interview with People magazine, she reflected on the importance of being with someone who is truly invested in the relationship and admitted that she dislikes dishonesty.

“It’s just really nice when you’re with someone who’s just really into you. I have had that before. It obviously didn’t last. But once you know what it feels like to really be with someone who is so there for you, you can’t undo that feeling. It’s just beautiful,” she said, adding that she now values romantic gestures.

Recalling thoughtful moments from her relationship with Navarro, she said they would celebrate the 10th of every month because they first met on that date. “That was all his idea. We’re going to have a special dinner for the 10th of every month because we met on this date. Cute things like that were really thoughtful,” she added.