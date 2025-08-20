Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab Active5 in India: Rugged, 5G-Enabled Tablet Built for Enterprise Workforce

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of the Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition in India, a rugged, enterprise-ready tablet engineered to empower businesses and professionals operating in high-intensity environments.

Following the successful debut of XCover7 Rugged Smartphone in Feb 2024, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition in India, with its heightened performance, will meet the needs of demanding and rigorous sectors such as defense, public safety, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and services.

Built for Harshest Working Conditions

The Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition features an 8.0-inch (20.32cms) high-resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Octa-core processor for smooth multitasking and high-intensity workloads, with variable memory options of 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The display is optimized for excellent outdoor visibility, a significant advantage for India’s diverse climatic conditions.

“At Samsung, we see our journey in India as inseparable from the nation’s own ambitions. Aligned with the vision of Make in India, and inspired by the next phase of Digital India, we are committed to empowering the Indian workforce, not only for today’s needs but for the opportunities of tomorrow. Every step we take is driven by innovation that is born in India, built for India, and tailored to the unique aspirations and lifestyles of our consumers. This is more than manufacturing; it is our pledge to shape technology that speaks India’s language,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Furthermore, the tab is equipped with an all-day replaceable battery and No-Battery Mode for continuous use while connected to a power source. This is ideal for vehicle automation, public safety, defense, retail kiosks, factory floors, logistics hubs, and visits to rural regions.

The Enterprise Edition also includes an industry-leading 36-month warranty (12-months on battery) and comes preloaded with Android 15, with OS upgrade support for 7 years (upto version 21). Samsung is one of the only few brands offering a 36-month warranty in this category. Extended Warranty and ADLD plans shall be available soon.

Additionally, the tab offers a 12-month complimentary subscription to Knox Suite Enterprise Security Platform worth INR 4515, ensuring enterprises benefit from premium-grade device protection.

The Galaxy Tab Active5 offers:

· Bright Display and IP68-certified S Pen for seamless note-taking in any environment

· Loud, clear speakers for use in noisy workplaces such as factories or construction sites

· Programmable Keys with Push-to-Talk capability for instant team communication

· Inbox contents include device with battery, S Pen, rugged back cover, and data cable

Partnerships That Power Productivity

Empowering Indian enterprises, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition comes bundled with:

· Brity Works* – Enable your workforce with 1-year complimentary access to Brity Works, the all in one SaaS based collaboration solution developed by Samsung SDS, featuring Mail, Messenger, Meeting, and Drive for seamless, real time collaboration. Additionally it includes 2 months of free access to the Generative AI powered Brity Copilot, which auto drafts emails, provides real time translation, generates meeting minutes, and more — helping boost productivity and transform the way enterprises work

· Zello for Work* – Push-To-Talk Service Cloud Subscription, complimentary access up to December 2025

· Google Workspace* – Upto 50% discount for small and medium businesses only

Product Specifications

Galaxy Tab Active5 Display* 8.0-inch, 16:10, WUXGA, TFT, up to 120Hz**, Touch Sensitivity*** * Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. ** Screen refresh rate varies depending on the app used, and certain apps may not support up to 120Hz. Adaptive refresh rate supports up to 120Hz, which adjusts motion smoothness automatically as needed, while Standard refresh rate supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate. *** Touch sensitivity increases responsiveness for leather gloves thinner than 2mm or less in thickness, based on internal laboratory test results. Devices can be used in wet environments, but not fully submerged under water. Underwater touch is not available. Touch-responsiveness may vary depending on the material and thickness of gloves as well as other environmental conditions. OS Android 15 Dimensions 126.8 x 213.8 x 10.1mm(433g*) * Weight may vary by market. Camera Rear 13MP Wide F1.9, Flash Front 5MP F2.2 Memory & Storage* 6+128GB/8+256GB, microSD up to 1TB** * Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by market, file size and format. ** MicroSD card sold separately. Processor 5nm Octa-Core Processor Battery*** User Replaceable**, 5,050mAh (typical)* * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standards. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,900mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.** Extra replaceable battery and POGO charging dock sold separately. In the case of extra replaceable batteries, only Samsung certified products are compatible for use. Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6(802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.3, NFC * 5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, content provider, and user environment. ** Availability of LTE model varies by market or carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, content provider, and user environment. SIM Dual SIM (SIM + embedded SIM*) * Embedded SIM availability varies by market. Interface Type-C USB 2.0, POGO Pin, 3.5mm Earjack Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Geomagnetic, Gyro, Light, Proximity, Hall GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS* * GNSS availability type may vary by market. Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou and QZSS may not be available for certain markets. Ruggedized Durability IP68*, MIL-STD-810H**, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 * IP68 rating: Water and dust resistant based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. ** MIL-STD-810H: Testing against specific environmental conditions including altitude, humidity, immersion, salt fog, dust, vibration, drop, etc. MIL-STD-810H is a standardized form of testing designed by the US military to accurately assess device limitations. Real-world usage may vary by specific environmental conditions used in the testing. Extreme conditions not guaranteed. Test specifications vary by device. Sound Dolby Atmos® Pen S Pen (IP68*, Inbox) * IP68 rating: Water and dust resistant based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of the S Pen is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. Remove any excess water from the S Pen with a dry cloth or towel before using or attaching it to tablet. Security Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault Biometric Authentication Face Recognition, Fingerprint Programmable Key Customization via Active Key* * Key mapping support may vary by app. Programmable keys limited to select functions.

Availability and Price

The Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition will be open for bookings from August 18, 2025.

Product Name Variants MRP Rugged - Galaxy Tab Active5 8' Inch 5G 6/128 - Enterprise Edition INR 49,999 per tab 8/256 - Enterprise Edition INR 56,999 per tab