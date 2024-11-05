Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore Sets Up a State-of-the-Art Linguistics Lab focused on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Jointly with Garden City University, Bangalore

Samsung R&D Institute India - Bangalore (SRI-B) has collaborated with Garden City University (GCU), Bangalore to set up a ‘Samsung Student Ecosystem for Engineered Data (SEED) Lab’, providing students and faculty an exciting opportunity to delve into the world of AI/ML and data engineering.

At the Lab, students and faculty members of GCU will get hands-on experience through joint projects on emerging cutting-edge tech areas such as Natural Language Understanding, Speech and Text recognition and Machine Learning, with senior engineers at SRI-B.

Samsung has already launched four SEED Labs - two each in Karnataka and in Tamil Nadu (VIT- Vellore & VIT- Chennai) earlier, engaging more than 400 students in AI and data-related projects.

“We’re at a time when technology is evolving faster than ever. We are collaborating with the local ecosystem where we strive to develop talent and upskill Indian engineers / linguists, to not only make them industry- ready, but also become the game changers of the future. Our strategic partnership with Garden City University will further advance our efforts and explore new opportunities in creating innovative products for India”, said Mohan Rao Goli, Chief Technology Officer, SRI-B.

The Lab at GCU plans to leverage the capabilities of Linguists in executing AI and Multi-lingual, data-centric projects by building an end-to-end pipeline for data, which includes Text/Speech Data generation in global languages, engineering (curation, labelling, and more) , data management and archival.

“Collaboration with industries is crucial for universities to produce the workforce and innovators of the future. Our partnership with Samsung through the SEED (Student Ecosystem for Engineered Data) program aligns perfectly with the ethos of Garden City University. I am confident that this collaboration will greatly benefit our students while also strengthening Samsung's industry-academia relationships. This marks a significant step forward for both parties”, shared Dr. Joseph V.G., Chancellor, Garden City University.

The SEED Lab, which is a collaborative initiative between SRI-B and GCU for 5 years, is spread across 1,500 sq ft. In its initial phase, the Lab has been equipped with state-of-the-art Infrastructure for the students to collaborate with Samsung in generating datasets. The lab also has a robust backend infrastructure to store, process, and archive large volumes of data, and can accommodate about 30 people.