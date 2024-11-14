Samsung TV Plus Announces the Launch of Four New FAST Channels From Viacom18 Exclusively on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung TV Plus, the brand’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service in India, has tied up with Viacom18 to launch four new FAST channels—Superhit Beats, Kaanphod Music, Fully Faltoo, and Colors Infinity Lite—exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming service that comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs, offering a wide range of channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and more, in select countries. In India, Samsung TV Plus gives viewers access to over 100 live TV channels and thousands of movies and shows, both live and on-demand.

“We are excited to welcome Viacom18 as a partner on the Samsung TV Plus platform. We are committed to bringing diverse content options for our viewers in India which align with their preferences and viewing habits. These new offerings will not only enhance the entertainment options on Samsung TV Plus but also demonstrate our dedication to providing exceptional value and variety to our users,” said Kunal Mehta, Head of Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus India.

Viacom18's dynamic content offerings will provide an unparalleled entertainment experience to viewers. Superhit Beats will be a prime destination for music enthusiasts, bringing the latest hits and timeless favourites. Kaanphod Music will offer a vibrant mix of music, catering to diverse tastes. Fully Faltoo aims to captivate the youth with its edgy and fresh content, while Colors Infinity Lite will deliver premium English entertainment, featuring top international shows and movies.

“This collaboration with Samsung TV Plus marks a bold step for Viacom18 in reshaping how we deliver entertainment. It will offer vibrant and premium content to audiences. Our focus is on creating immersive, interactive experiences, serving the viewers in ways they find most convenient,” said Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head, Youth, Music, and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18.

