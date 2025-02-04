Samsung’s flagship store at BKC sets a record with over 700 early deliveries of the new Galaxy S25 Series smartphones

Samsung’s flagship store at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) celebrated the success of the new Galaxy S25 Series with a special event to kick off the early delivery of the devices, where over 700 customers were handed over the phones. This record delivery follows the overwhelming response for the pre-orders of the highly anticipated smartphone series.

Soon Choi, Corporate EVP/Head of Division, MX Division, Samsung Electronics, was present at the store to personally handover a few of the Galaxy S25 devices to customers, who had pre-ordered the same.

The gala event also marked the one-year anniversary of the store, known for showcasing Samsung’s top-of-the-line premium products through unique curated experiences and real-life scenarios.

To manage the influx of customers and ensure a smooth experience, the store set up dedicated data transfer zones and device exchange counters alongside delectable food and beverage arrangements. The initiative aimed to provide exceptional service to every customer, as they picked up their new Galaxy S25 devices.

Consumers coming to pick up their Galaxy S25 devices at the Samsung BKC store will be able to enjoy complimentary services such as Gen-AI Smartphone Case Customization, Dedicated Tech Experts and a unique Celebration Programme that aim to capture and make their shopping moments special.

Galaxy S25 series, featuring the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 smartphones, is Samsung’s most advanced flagship smartphone series designed to be a ‘A True AI Companion’. It builds on Samsung’s legacy of innovation and its mission to deliver AI to its vast and expanding customer base in India.

Galaxy S25 series changes the way users interact at every touchpoint by seamlessly integrating AI agents and multimodal capabilities. A first-of-its-kind customized Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset delivers greater on-device processing power for Galaxy AI and superior camera range and control with Galaxy’s next-gen ProVisual Engine.

Galaxy S25 series is the first Samsung smartphone series that comes with One UI 7, Samsung’s AI-first platform that is designed to provide the most intuitive controls, enabling AI-powered personalized mobile experiences. AI agents with multimodal capabilities enable Galaxy S25 series to interpret text, speech, images and videos for interactions that feel natural. With Galaxy S25 series, one can perform actionable searches with context-aware suggestions for next steps.