Live
- ED raids against Bengaluru group in homebuyers ‘fraud’ case
- CCB seizes 123 kg of ganja; three arrested in Dakshina Kannada
- Govt monitoring digital media posts, will take action if required: HM
- SIT begins excavation in Dharmasthala
- Chandrababu to launch Annadata Sukhibhav scheme in Prakasam today
- Pesticide found in govt school water tank; case registered
- Trump says US has 'great' relationship with S. Korea after trade deal
- Delhi police chief reviews security arrangements ahead of I-Day
- Deve Gowda's grandson convicted in rape case
- Traffic on Janakpuri flyover to be suspended for a month
Santoor expands products’ portfolio
Highlights
Hyderabad: Santoor Royal Sandal, a brand under the Santoor portfolio from Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, has introduced a new Triple Sandal Pack,...
Hyderabad: Santoor Royal Sandal, a brand under the Santoor portfolio from Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, has introduced a new Triple Sandal Pack, marking an expansion of its range.
The launch is supported by a new television commercial featuring actress Meenakshi Chaudhary.The new offering brings together three products - a soap, a Sandalwood face pack, and a sandalwood face serum.
Next Story