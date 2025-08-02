  • Menu
Santoor expands products’ portfolio

Santoor expands products' portfolio
Hyderabad: Santoor Royal Sandal, a brand under the Santoor portfolio from Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, has introduced a new Triple Sandal Pack, marking an expansion of its range.

The launch is supported by a new television commercial featuring actress Meenakshi Chaudhary.The new offering brings together three products - a soap, a Sandalwood face pack, and a sandalwood face serum.

