SBI FD Interest Rates Slashed for Select Tenors from July 15 — Check Latest Rates
Highlights
State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by 15 basis points for tenors between 46 days and less than 1 year.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced interest rates on some of its fixed deposits. The new rates started from July 15.
What’s Changed?
SBI has cut interest rates by 0.15% (15 basis points) on FDs for tenors between 46 days and less than 1 year.
Here are the new FD rates for general customers:
- 46 to 179 days: now 4.90% (earlier 5.05%)
- 180 to 210 days: now 5.65% (earlier 5.80%)
- 211 days to less than 1 year: now 5.90% (earlier 6.05%)
Other Tenors – No Change
There is no change in interest rates for FDs with tenors of:
- 7–45 days,
- 1 year to 10 years
Senior Citizen Rates
Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (0.50%) more than the regular rates.
So, they now earn between 3.55% and 7.05%, depending on the FD period.
Current FD Rates for General Citizens (After July 15):
- 7–45 days: 3.00%
- 46–179 days: 4.90%
- 180–210 days: 5.65%
- 211 days–<1 year: 5.90%
- 1–2 years: 6.25%
- 2–3 years: 6.45%
- 3–5 years: 6.30%
- 5–10 years: 6.05%
