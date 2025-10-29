SBI Life’s ‘Thanks-A-Dot’ sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS®, making breast health a living room conversation across communities

In a pioneering initiative, SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted insurance companies in India, has amplified the message to make breast health ‘a living room conversation in every household’, on a global stage by setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. Using a record 1,191 ‘Hug of Life’ hot water bags to create the largest mosaic spelling out the message i.e. “Take A Breast Self-Exam with Thanks-A-Dot”, the effort not only reinforces the importance of early detection and self-care but also sparks vital conversations about women’s health that need to be normalised in India.

The record-setting formation was witnessed by notable attendees, including Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance, Mahima Chaudhry, Indian actress and breast cancer survivor; Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corp Comm & CSR, SBI Life; Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS along with other respected dignitaries.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among Indian women, accounting for nearly 1 in 4 cancer cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 60% of breast cancer cases in India are diagnosed at advanced stages, when treatment options are limited and survival rates plummet. However, up to 90% of breast cancer cases are curable if detected early. Cultural hesitation, stigma, and prioritisation of family health over personal care often prevent women from addressing their own health.

SBI Life’s Thanks-A-Dot initiative, launched in 2019, aims to break these barriers by encouraging women to talk openly about breast health, making self-examination a regular and approachable part of daily life.

In 2023, SBI Life introduced the ‘Hug of Life’ hot water bag, the world’s first bag with three-dimensional lumps, designed as a tactile learning aid to help women practise self-breast examination safely and confidently. The record-breaking mosaic brings together employees, partners, and volunteers, transforming an everyday object into a powerful symbol of awareness and empowerment.

Reflecting on the initiative, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corp. Comm. & CSR, SBI Life Insurance said, “While women play a central role in nurturing families, prioritising their own health often takes a backseat. Through SBI Life’s Thanks-A-Dot, we are not just encouraging women to practise breast self-examination, we are creating a movement that turns a personal act of care into a shared conversation at home and across communities. This initiative reflects our belief that true well-being starts with taking care of oneself. We see self-care as part of a larger responsibility where caring for your loved ones begins with caring for yourself. Achieving the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® is more than a milestone; it is an effort aimed at encouraging women to prioritize self-care and make breast self-examination a regular habit.”

Mahima Chaudhry, Indian Actress and Breast Cancer Survivor said, “Being associated with SBI Life’s Thanks A Dot feels close to my heart, as it champions the importance of early detection. Having battled breast cancer myself, I know how critical early detection is, and regular breast self-exams make all the difference. Since these conversations are still rare, the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS by SBI Life’s ‘Thanks a Dot’, opens doors for those conversations, inspiring women to learn, act, and empower themselves.

This initiative reinforces SBI Life’s philosophy - “Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye.” By combining innovation, empathy, and purpose, the company aims to make breast self-examination a habit, not a hesitation, encouraging women to prioritise their health alongside financial well-being.