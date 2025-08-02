Schaeffler India Launches the fourth edition of the Social Innovator Fellowship Program to empower Young Change-makers

As part of this prestigious fellowship, 10 innovators aged 18 to 35 will each receive a grant of INR 1.75 lakh and gain access to an intensive 24-week hybrid mentorship program at the renowned IIMA Ventures, designed to accelerate their ideas. The program will provide tools, guidance, and resources to scale their solutions and amplify their impact. Beyond funding and mentorship, selected applicants will also gain exclusive access to Schaeffler India’s vibrant and dynamic innovation community, offering valuable opportunities for collaboration and growth through Schaeffler’s network and ecosystem partners.

The program invites applications from individuals, groups, institutions, and both for-profit and non-profit organizations across India who are addressing pressing challenges in Environmental sustainability, Renewable energy, Carbon neutrality, Circular economy, Natural resource management, and the application of technology in the social sector. Applicants must demonstrate a functioning prototype, a clear target market or audience, and a roadmap for scalability, sustainability, and commercial viability.

Eligible participants, including individuals or groups, will undergo a rigorous screening process. A distinguished jury panel, comprising Schaeffler India leadership and India Accelerator experts, will evaluate applications through a multi-stage selection process, including telephonic and virtual interviews, as well as a final pitch presentation.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Harsha Kadam, Managing Director & CEO, Schaeffler India, said: “At Schaeffler India, we truly believe in innovation and development, and we have been investing in inclusive and sustainable programs. Through structured initiatives such as HOPE, we aim to empower and nurture visionary young innovators with a pioneering spirit who are developing technology-driven solutions for social sectors and environmental issues, making a meaningful difference through their unique approaches. Schaeffler aims to be both an enabler and catalyst in solving these issues, affirming its belief in innovation as a force for equitable progress”.

Ms. Shibi Mathew, Head of HR and CSR, Schaeffler India, added: “We are deeply committed to advancing the meaningful progress of our communities. We proudly announce the launch of the Schaeffler India Social Innovator Fellowship Program for 2025, with the primary aim of harnessing and supporting the pioneering spirit of young and passionate innovators across India. This program offers a remarkable opportunity for talented individuals to bring improvements to social and ecological issues through their innovative solutions. We eagerly await the participation of outstanding leaders who will demonstrate a strong commitment to developing transformative solutions, resulting in more resilient systems, empowered communities, and positively impacted lives.”

Through its CSR initiative, HOPE, the company consistently explores new ways to empower communities. Through this initiative, Schaeffler India aims to identify and enhance the capabilities of these change-makers, driving positive transformations in society.

Application Process:

Eligible candidates can apply between July 30, 20 25, and August 30, 2025, by following these steps:

1. Click on ‘Apply Now’ on the program website.

2. Log in or register on Buddy4Study. https://www.buddy4study.com/ page/schaeffler-india-social- innovator-fellowship-program- 2025

3. Fill in the application form and upload required documents: project video, ide a pitch deck (optional), Aadhaar card, and passport-sized photograph.