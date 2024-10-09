Sebi frames data sharing policy for research analysis

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed that stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions frame their own policy for sharing data for the purpose of research to promote data democratisation, data privacy and data accountability.

However, data shared with vendors for commercial purposes will not fall under this policy, Sebi suggested in its consultation paper. The markets regulator has a data sharing policy to share anonymised data that are not publicly available. However, since Sebi is not the originator of most of the market data, the scope of sharing data under the extant data sharing policy of Sebi was deliberated by its Market Data Advisory Committee (MDAC).

The committee suggested that in order to achieve the balance between data privacy vis-a-vis providing access to data, organizations, which are the actual source of data, will need to have a policy on data collection, processing, storage, dissemination and sharing. Accordingly, the regulator, in its consultation paper, has proposed that stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations will have their own policy for sharing data separately for research purposes only.

The regulator has proposed that market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) -- stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations -- should segregate data available, for each market segment, into two baskets.