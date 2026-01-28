SENNES FROM THE HOUSE OF SENCO OPENS ITS FIRST STORE IN BENGALURU

Sennes, a contemporary luxury lifestyle brand from the House of Senco, has opened its first store in Bengaluru at the city’s popular Phoenix Mall. With this launch, Sennes expands its pan-India presence to 10 stores, adding Bengaluru to its growing footprint across Kolkata, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh and Patna.

Sennes from the House of Senco represents modern luxury designed for the way you live. Rooted in Senco’s enduring legacy of trust and fine craftsmanship spanning over eight decades, yet shaped by global aesthetics, the brand brings together thoughtful design, sustainability and craftsmanship to appeal to a new generation that values individuality, responsibility and refined elegance.

Spread across 780 sq. ft., the Bengaluru store showcases a thoughtfully curated selection of lab-grown diamond jewellery, Italian-designed leather bags and fine fragrances. Each offering reflects modern design sensibilities, refined minimalism and conscious craftsmanship, elevating everyday living through understated luxury that transitions seamlessly across moments and moods.

“Bengaluru is a dynamic, design-forward market with a strong appreciation for modern luxury. Sennes fits naturally into this ecosystem, particularly among Gen Z and millennial consumers who seek meaning, style and sustainability in what they choose. We are delighted to introduce the brand to the city,” said Suvankar Sen, Managing Director & CEO, Senco Gold Ltd.

Designed in soft pastel hues of XX and XX, the store offers an immersive retail environment that invites shoppers to explore products crafted with precision and care, bringing together modern aesthetics and the enduring legacy of the House of Senco.