ServiceNow launches varsity
Hyderabad: ServiceNow, the global AI platform for business transformation, on Thursday announced the launch of ServiceNow University, an innovative skilling initiative aimed at preparing one million AI-ready professionals in India by 2027.
The announcement was made at the company’s first-ever AI Skills Summit in Hyderabad, which brought together more than 1,200 students on-site and over 20,000 participants virtually.
The summit drew participation from the AICTE, Ministry of Education, FutureSkills Prime, NASSCOM, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, as well as academic partners and industry collaborators. ServiceNow University will provide (some) free, flexible, and gamified learning programs designed to bridge the country’s widening AI skills gap.
The platform offers personalised AI-powered learning journeys, role-specific pathways, micro-courses, and digital credentials to help learners acquire both technical and human-centric skills.