  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Servotech Launches Innovative Solar Solutions, Strengthening Commitment to Renewable Energy

Servotech Launches Innovative Solar Solutions, Strengthening Commitment to Renewable Energy
x
Highlights

Servotech Power Systems Ltd., a leading manufacturer of renewable energy solutions, organized a product launch ceremony for its new series of innovative and high-tech range of solar on-grid inverters

Servotech Launches Innovative Solar Solutions, Strengthening Commitment to Renewable Energy

New Delhi: Servotech Power Systems Ltd., a leading manufacturer of renewable energy solutions, organized a product launch ceremony for its new series of innovative and high-tech range of solar on-grid inverters, solar hybrid inverters, solar micro inverters, battery energy storage systems, and solar Pump controllers in alignment with central government schemes like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM Schemefor residential and commercial rooftops and empower farmers to harness solar energy and promote sustainable farming practices.

These cutting-edge solutions will work in harmony for a more efficient, reliable, and readily available solution for domestic and commercial applications and are designed to meet the growing demand for clean energy and reduce dependency on conventional power sources.

Speaking at the launch, Raman Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director stated, "We are thrilled to introduce our solar solutions to the market. These solutions not only help individuals and businesses reduce their carbon footprint but also drive sustainable growth. As a global leader in the renewable energy sector, we are at the forefront of accelerating a more productive and sustainable future. We continuously push the boundaries of technology to deliver energy-efficient, decarbonizing, and circular solutions that benefit customers, industries, and societies. With our digitally enabled and advanced solutions, we empower our customers and partners to achieve greater performance, safety, and reliability in their operations."

Product Range

On-grid Inverter Range- 1kW-100 kW
Hybrid Inverter Range- 2 kW to 7.5 kW(1Phase)
10kW to 22.5kW(3Phase)
Range–1.2kWh to 15kWh for Domestic User and
Battery Energy Storage System 5.1KW model for E Rickshaw
Solar Pump Controller For 2HP to 10HP Water Pump
Micro Inverter 800 W and 1600 W

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick