Servotech Launches Innovative Solar Solutions, Strengthening Commitment to Renewable Energy

New Delhi: Servotech Power Systems Ltd., a leading manufacturer of renewable energy solutions, organized a product launch ceremony for its new series of innovative and high-tech range of solar on-grid inverters, solar hybrid inverters, solar micro inverters, battery energy storage systems, and solar Pump controllers in alignment with central government schemes like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM Schemefor residential and commercial rooftops and empower farmers to harness solar energy and promote sustainable farming practices.
These cutting-edge solutions will work in harmony for a more efficient, reliable, and readily available solution for domestic and commercial applications and are designed to meet the growing demand for clean energy and reduce dependency on conventional power sources.
Speaking at the launch, Raman Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director stated, "We are thrilled to introduce our solar solutions to the market. These solutions not only help individuals and businesses reduce their carbon footprint but also drive sustainable growth. As a global leader in the renewable energy sector, we are at the forefront of accelerating a more productive and sustainable future. We continuously push the boundaries of technology to deliver energy-efficient, decarbonizing, and circular solutions that benefit customers, industries, and societies. With our digitally enabled and advanced solutions, we empower our customers and partners to achieve greater performance, safety, and reliability in their operations."
Product Range
|On-grid Inverter
|Range- 1kW-100 kW
|Hybrid Inverter
|Range- 2 kW to 7.5 kW(1Phase)
|10kW to 22.5kW(3Phase)
|Range–1.2kWh to 15kWh for Domestic User and
|Battery Energy Storage System
|5.1KW model for E Rickshaw
|Solar Pump Controller
|For 2HP to 10HP Water Pump
|Micro Inverter
|800 W and 1600 W