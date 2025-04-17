Shaping the Future of Telecom Cloud Infrastructure

With over 23 years in telecommunications and cloud computing, Jayavelan Jayabalan has earned recognition as a pioneer in the field—particularly for his leadership in AWS infrastructure, 5G, and LTE networks. His journey through evolving technologies is defined by a deep understanding of connectivity and an unwavering drive to bridge the telecom-cloud divide.

“I’ve always been fascinated by how networks bring people and systems together,” Jayavelan reflects. “From early mobile technologies to today’s cloud-native 5G, it’s been about finding better, faster, and more efficient ways to connect.”

Jayavelan’s career began in traditional telecom networks, but as cloud computing emerged, he leaned into the shift, becoming an early advocate of cloud-native approaches. “I saw the potential in cloud platforms not just for scalability, but for transforming how telecom infrastructure is built and operated,” he says.

A core component of his strategy is automation and scalability through infrastructure-as-code. “Using tools like Terraform and AWS CloudFormation, we ensure repeatable, reliable deployments,” he explains. “We test rigorously in simulated production environments and maintain clear CI/CD pipelines. That’s how we achieve both speed and stability.”

Jayavelan has led major deployments, including the world’s first Standalone 5G network on AWS for a Tier 1 operator. His cost optimization strategies have saved millions, achieved by analysing resource usage, right-sizing infrastructure, and implementing smart auto-scaling. “Optimization isn’t just about saving money—it’s about aligning resources with real demand,” he notes.

Measuring success, Jayavelan looks beyond technical KPIs. “System availability, latency, deployment time—they matter. But what’s more important is how infrastructure contributes to user experience and business value.”

A strong believer in innovation, he cultivates a culture where exploration is encouraged. “We hold regular innovation workshops and set aside time for our teams to try new ideas,” he shares. “Not everything needs to go to production immediately—but the learning is invaluable.”

Cross-functional collaboration is another pillar of his work. “In telecom cloud environments, no one team can do it alone,” Jayavelan emphasises. “I’ve developed frameworks where network engineers, developers, and security teams work toward common goals without silos.”

Looking ahead, Jayavelan sees edge computing and AI as transformative forces. “Edge will bring new application possibilities, and AI will help predict issues before they happen,” he predicts. “The integration of telecom and cloud is just getting started.”

Through it all, stakeholder alignment remains key. “From engineers to executives, everyone needs to understand the vision,” he says. “Clear communication and trust are non-negotiable.”

With a foundation in Electronics and Communication Engineering and an MBA in Operations Management, Jayavelan brings both technical depth and business acumen to every initiative. “My role,” he concludes, “is to build future-ready infrastructure that not only performs—but transforms.”