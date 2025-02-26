SHARP Business Systems (India) Unveils the Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board – The Future of Communication in Workspaces and Classrooms

SHARP Business Systems (India) today announced the launch of Pixel Edge – an Interactive Smart Board proudly made in India and designed specifically for B2B customers. This state-of-the-art smartboard aims to revolutionize communication and collaboration in modern workplaces and educational institutions. Combining cutting-edge technology with user-centric features, Pixel Edge redefines how teams connect, brainstorm, and innovate. Introduced at the prestigious "SHARP Connect Zone" customer roadshow in Hyderabad, the event drew over 300+ attendees, including SMEs, large corporates, and SHARP partners. It featured a dedicated Customer Experience zone showcasing SHARP's extensive product range, including Multifunctional Printers, Interactive and Non-Interactive Large Format Displays, Dynabook Laptops, and Air Purifiers. This groundbreaking solution sets a new benchmark for visual communication, offering unparalleled versatility, clarity, and interactivity for businesses and classrooms alike.

The Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board is a game-changing large format display that enhances collaboration in conference rooms, classrooms, and creative spaces. Available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch sizes, it features a stunning 4K LCD display with up to 1.07 billion colors and brightness levels of 350 cd/m² for the 65-inch model and 400 cd/m² for larger options, ensuring vibrant visuals and a contrast ratio of 1200:1 for engaging presentations. With a USB Type C interface, connectivity is simplified by consolidating audio, video, touch, camera, and microphone functions into one cable, while advanced IR touch technology supports up to 40 simultaneous touch points for seamless collaboration. The built-in Android OS controller offers easy access to applications on the standalone device, and an optional OPS slot allows for PC integration, making the Pixel Edge a versatile solution tailored to diverse needs.

Engineered for modern collaboration, the Pixel Edge is equipped with advanced audio-visual solutions, featuring a high-performance 8MP camera and an 8-microphone array for crystal-clear video conferencing. Its intuitive built-in Pen Software facilitates easy access to functions like split-screen and on-screen annotation, enhancing productive discussions and informed decision-making. The K-Share Projection Software allows effortless screen casting and content control across devices such as iPads, Smartphones, and PC, creating a truly interactive environment. With automatic over-the-air (OTA) updates, the Pixel Edge ensures optimal performance and stability without downtime. Built for durability, its robust, dustproof design guarantees uninterrupted operation in demanding settings, making it the ideal solution for diverse sectors, including Large Enterprises, Government Institutions, Education, SMEs, Hospitality, Healthcare, and more.

Osamu Narita, Managing Director of SHARP Business Systems (India) Private Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are proud to introduce Pixel Edge, a made-in-India Interactive Smart Board for B2B customers. This innovative smartboard not only transforms the way teams collaborate but also enhances the overall communication experience. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology that addresses the evolving needs of businesses and educational institutions.”

Sukhdev Singh, President of Smart Business Solutions, added, “Pixel Edge is set to redefine how we approach collaboration and learning. By integrating advanced features and user-friendly interfaces, we are providing a solution that encourages creativity and productivity. We believe this smartboard will be instrumental in transforming meetings and classrooms alike.”

Transform Your Meetings and Learning Experiences

The Pixel Edge Interactive Smartboard is poised to revolutionize communication and collaboration within organizations, acting as a vibrant hub for interactive activities that foster efficient sharing and dynamic discussions. With its cutting-edge features and user-friendly design, teams can connect effortlessly, boosting productivity and igniting creativity in every meeting and classroom. Experience seamless connectivity, effortless communication, and enhanced collaboration with Pixel Edge, transforming the way we work, teach, and engage. Designed as a Professional Large Format Display, the Pixel Edge elevates collaboration across various environments—whether in meeting rooms, classrooms, training sessions, executive briefing centers, co-working spaces, or collaborative meetings—making it an indispensable tool for modern workplaces.

Available at SHARP offices and authorised dealers and GeM (Government E-Market Place) throughout India, the Pixel Edge series starts at an MRP of Rs. 275,000. Embrace the future of interaction with Pixel Edge, where we are TRANSFORMING WORKSPACES AND INSPIRING EDUCATION.