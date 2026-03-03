Shriram Automall e-auction clocks Rs 195-cr transactions in a day

Hyderabad: ShriramAutomall India Limited (SAMIL), India’s largest phygital marketplace for pre-owned vehicles and equipment, generated business worth over Rs195 crore during its nationwide SAMIL Utsav 2026 e-Day Pre-Owned Auto Auction, held simultaneously across more than 135 Automalls.

The large-scale auction event witnessed over 19,000 pre-owned vehicles and equipment assets being listed, resulting in more than 8,500 successful transactions in a single day. The synchronized auctions were conducted across 135+ Automalls nationwide, making it one of the largest coordinated pre-owned automobile auction events ever organized in India. According to the company, the event drew over 25,000 buyers from more than 500 cities, including metro cities as well as Tier-2, Tier-3, and emerging markets. The nationwide participation highlighted the growing demand for organized and transparent platforms in the country’s pre-owned vehicle market.

The event also saw unified participation from companies within the SAMIL ecosystem, including CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto, and Augeo, alongside SAMIL. Their collective participation enabled the execution of the large-scale auction across multiple locations simultaneously.