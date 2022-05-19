SHRM India unveils PMQ in HR tech meet

Hyderabad: The 8th edition of SHRM India's HR Tech Conference has witnessed in-depth knowledge sessions and the latest HR tech solutions at Hyderabad on Thursday. The theme of this year's Conference is "Game On!". Over 1,500 attendees, 3,000 virtual participants, 500 corporate leaders and 120 speakers from around the globe take part in 40 sessions of the two-day event.

On the occasion, SHRM India has unveiled its latest product ��� SHRM PMQ – designed to build people managers' skills. The HR executives say these four key areas – effective communication, performance management, team leadership and situational judgment - matter the most to achieve enterprise success and workplace culture.

"Organisations across the world had to struggle to cope with the pandemic. Regardless of the difficult circumstances, they all contributed to smooth sailing. The proper guidance and effective leadership helped companies evade disastrous situations and instilled a sense of responsibility in their team members, making each one a 'change maker' in their own right," says Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India.

She said, "As the HR professionals, we have succeeded in addressing the disruption caused by the pandemic. The SHRMTECH22 conference celebrates the never-say-die attitude and the ability to rise above challenges and thrive despite adversity with technology. I am confident that the delegates will benefit from the engaging sessions by the eminent HR experts."