SIDBI holds outreach initiative in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) on Monday said it held an outreach programme for strengthening the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ecosystem in Hyderabad.

The initiative was organised in collaboration with Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance and government of Telangana.

Mohammad Mustafa, Chairman and Managing Director, SIDBI, said: "This initiative is a part of our SIDBI Vision 2.0 under which Mission Swavalamban is our umbrella initiative.

The prime objective is to gauge the expectation of MSME stakeholders, identify the good practices of the State and suggest State-specific schemes."

Previously, six programmes have already been organised in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The seventh outreach programme was held for Telangana in Hyderabad.

At the programme, knowledge sessions on State government schemes for MSMEs, PSB loans in 59 minutes, opportunities for MSMEs for listing on stock exchange, ecommerce platforms - Government e-Marketplace (GeM), schemes of MSME-Development Institute (MSME-DI) for MSMEs, interest subvention, Udyami Mitra, Mission Swavalamban, Prayas Scheme and other initiatives of SIDBI, were held.

The programme was chaired by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, government of Telangana.

The dignitaries present were V Sathya Kumar, Director, SIDBI, Y Jaya Kumar, General Manager, RBI, UNN Maiya, General Manager, State Bank of India and others.