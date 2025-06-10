Silver soars Rs 1,000; Gold falls Rs 280

New Delhi: Silver prices soared Rs1,000 to hit a fresh peak of Rs1,08,100 per kilogram in the national capital on Monday, in line with firm global cues, according to the All India Sarafa Association.On Saturday, the metal traded flat at Rs1,07,100 per kg . Prior to that, the white metal on Friday had soared Rs3,000 to hit another record high of Rs1,07,100 per kilogram. Traders said silver prices surged due to strong investor demand, a weak dollar against major currencies, heightened geopolitical tensions, and firm industrial demand from the EV and solar sectors. Gold of 99.9 per cent purity fell Rs280 to Rs97,780 per 10 grams on Monday. The precious metal had declined by Rs1,630 to Rs98,060 per 10 grams on Saturday. The yellow metal of 99.5 per cent purity dipped Rs250 to Rs97,350 per 10 grams. It had depreciated by Rs1,500 to Rs97,600 per 10 grams in the previous market close.