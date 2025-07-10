  • Menu
SIP inflows hit all-time high of Rs 27,269 cr

SIP inflows hit all-time high of Rs 27,269 cr
New Delhi: Mutual fund systemic investment plan (SIP) inflows reached a record high of Rs 27,269 crore in the month of June, rising 2 per cent from Rs 26,688 crore in May, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed on Wednesday. This marks the first time SIP inflows have surpassed the Rs 27,000 crore mark.

