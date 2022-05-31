Skybags launches chase the world campaign

Hyderabad: Skybags has launched 'Chase the world' campaign to capture #airport look trend and raise the bar with its bold, colourful and vivacious prints.

Keeping in mind the Gen Z travellers aspirations to stand out and explore, the campaign showcases fashion forward bags featuring its bold, colourful and maximalist designs. 'Chase the world' that features Varun Dhawan at his expressive best, aims to rightly capture the impulsive, fun and fashion sensibilities of today's youth.

The actor has been representing brand Skybags for a few years now. Skybags is the pioneer and market leader in printed hard luggage category in India. Varun's vibe connects with millennials and GenZ consumers, who are looking to make a statement with stylish and eye-catching Skybags design and functionality.