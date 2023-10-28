SMART Bazaar announces festive offers

During this festive season, SMART Bazaar (formerly Big Bazaar), announced various offers on home essentials like staples, apparel and gifting items. The retail chain of hypermarkets owned by the Reliance Industries Limited assured savings to the Indian consumers.

SMART Bazaar is the one-stop shopping destination for a wide range of categories – including staples, packaged food, home & personal care, fruits, vegetables, dairy, apparel, homewares, home furnishing, small appliances, luggage and others. Regardless of the day, weekday or weekend, beginning of the month or the end, the customers will find the lowest prices on all shopping needs.

They get sugar for just Rs 9 per kg on shopping of Rs 1,999 every day. This festive season, the offers available include ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ on sweets, a dry fruit gift pack, a combo of 5 kg of rice and 1-litre oil at Rs 949, 50 per cent off on the non-stick range, a 3-piece hard trolley luggage set at Rs 5,999 and Diwali fashion starting at Rs 149 onwards.

