Smartphone exports zoom ahead by 55%

New Delhi: Smartphone exports surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore in just the first five months of FY 2025-26 -- a 55 per cent jump over the same period last year, and over 330 million mobile phones a year are being manufactured in India and on average, there are about a billion mobile phones in use, an official statement said on Thursday.

In Q2 2025, India overtook China to become the top smartphone exporter to the United States.

“The overall picture is also bright -- for instance, India’s mobile phone manufacturing sector has generated over 12 lakh jobs over the past decade, uplifting families and strengthening India’s socio-economic fabric,” according to the official statement.

India’s smartphone market is evolving rapidly, with consumer preferences increasingly leaning toward 5G adoption and premium features.

According to market research, 5G smartphone shipments surged to 82 per cent of total shipments last year, reflecting a remarkable 49 per cent YoY growth. Mid-range devices priced between Rs 10,000–Rs 13,000 continue to see strong demand, expanding the base for high-performance yet affordable smartphones.

At the same time, the premium segment (above Rs 25,000) witnessed robust growth, posting a 26 per cent YoY increase, as consumers embrace high-performance devices as lifestyle statements. This dynamic demonstrates India’s market adaptability, with growth spanning across premium, mid-range, and value segments, catering to a diverse and increasingly tech-savvy consumer base.

According to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s journey in electronics manufacturing has evolved through distinct phases: beginning with finished goods, progressing to sub-assemblies, and now entering the critical phase of deep component manufacturing.