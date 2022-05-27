Sophisticated AI Solutions for healthcare sector

Innovations in Healthcare are sky rocketing with the ever increasing role of the usage of Artificial Intelligence which has proven to have several advantages on offer in comparison to analytics which does not use AI. Considering this inherent and proven advantages over traditional analytics it should hardly be a surprise that more and more entrepreneurs are leveraging the use of AI to provide solutions to various businesses.



Arvind Nagpal, Founder and CEO, HealthWorks AI said "Artificial intelligence (AI) is expanding the scope of healthcare innovation and is a brilliant approach to making decisions based on deep learning and a cloud dataset." More and more customers are also educating themselves on how these technologies work to their advantage in increasing their profits are beginning to incorporate these technologies into their business as they are realizing that though there would be an upfront cost the benefits over the long term are enormous. "A large national player in the US healthcare sector who saw the potential of our innovative AI solution in solving one of their age-old problems of explaining why a particular insurance plan was achieving certain enrollments. Our ability to decode this information at the national level for every single competitor and be able to drill down to the lower levels was a wish come true for them. The client not only became the first user but they also acted as Design Partner to further enhance the solution," said Arvind Nagpal.

These modern cloud technology, storage capacity, and databases are integrated with artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques help not just healthcare workers but also patients. "For instance, with one of the products at HealthWorksAI, NetworkIntel our proprietary network scoring methodology evaluates networks in relation to markets and assigns a relative score to see who is on top of their game and who isn't.

Our AI has proven to have the potential to revolutionize healthcare and help address some of their concerns through the usage of sophisticated and automated data harmonizers, efficient big data systems, advanced statistical knowledge, and extensive domain experience," said Arvind.

Setting up a data Analytics Company however is both art and science which requires a talented team and technical knowledge. "For me I was always an entrepreneur at heart and I attribute this to my mother whom I saw build and grow her own small business with very little resources. I was fortunate to be good at studies but a progressive career made it hard to jump the ship to start something from ground up," said Arvind.

One of the challenges however in the new-age technology market is knowing how and where to use data analytics to gain a competitive advantage to make a business profitable. It is important for Entrepreneurs venturing into the healthcare industry which is undergoing a dramatic shift in the delivery of goods and services to look at this aspect first and then work on solutions. "The 0 to 1 journey entrepreneurs would find is full of challenges as it requires a strong conviction in what they are building.

The most difficult challenge faced is the traditional mindset, that putting large volumes of data can automatically generate insights and large positive changes in business simply by putting more computing power behind it. A clear business brief and a well-structured hypothesis are essential starting points for effective analytics," added Arvind while speaking of the challenges in the business of analytics. Now at this juncture "we are actively looking for fresh and experienced talent and looking to double our employee base in India in the next two years," concluded Arvind.