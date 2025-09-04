SpiceJet Signs Interline Agreement with Gulf Air to Enhance Global Connectivity

GURUGRAM, September 4, 2025: SpiceJet has signed an interline agreement with Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain. This partnership will provide SpiceJet passengers seamless access to Gulf Air’s expansive network across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia via Bahrain, while Gulf Air customers will gain enhanced connectivity to India through SpiceJet’s extensive domestic network. Ticket sales under the new agreement are expected to commence by early next year.

An interline agreement allows passengers to book connecting flights across different airlines under a single itinerary.

In its existing India network, Gulf Air currently operates direct flights to eight Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “This partnership with Gulf Air marks an important milestone for SpiceJet as we expand our global reach and provide our passengers with more travel options than ever before. The interline agreement will not only connect our passengers seamlessly to Gulf Air’s vast network across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central Asia but also bring Gulf Air’s passengers closer to the length and breadth of India through our domestic network. Together, we are committed to making travel more convenient, affordable, and accessible for both leisure and business travellers.”

Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Air Group, stated, “We are pleased to announce our interline agreement with SpiceJet, an important enhancement in travel options for passengers. This partnership will allow travellers from both Gulf Air and SpiceJet to enjoy seamless travel experiences. This agreement embodies our commitment to fostering greater connectivity and cultural exchange between Bahrain and India, and beyond. With Bahrain's strategic position as a hub and SpiceJet's extensive domestic network, passengers will have convenient access to a diverse range of destinations, enriching their journeys and experiences.”

This partnership reflects the commitment of both SpiceJet and Gulf Air to explore new avenues of growth beyond network expansion, leveraging each other’s strengths to deliver enhanced connectivity and superior travel experiences.

About SpiceJet:

SpiceJet is India's favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before. SpiceJet is an IATA-IOSA certified airline that operates a fleet of Boeing 737s & Q-400s and is one of the country's largest regional players operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy-class seating in India.