  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Spirit Aeronautical, Garuda Aerospace ink collaborative agreement

Spirit Aeronautical, Garuda Aerospace ink collaborative agreement
x
Highlights

Weaponised drone maker -- rotary and fixed wing drones -- Spirit Aeronautical Systems S.A., of Greece and India’s Garuda Aerospace S.A., makers of drones for civil use have inked an agreement for business collaboration.

Chennai: Weaponised drone maker -- rotary and fixed wing drones -- Spirit Aeronautical Systems S.A., of Greece and India’s Garuda Aerospace S.A., makers of drones for civil use have inked an agreement for business collaboration.

The core objectives of this partnership include expanding market reach, fostering innovation, and facilitating the exchange of technology, experience, and best practices, said Garuda Aerospace.

As per the agreement, both the companies will act as a reseller for each other’s products; transfer technology; share experience and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X