SRM hosts global meet on biz finance

Hyderabad: SRM Institute of Science and Technology conducted an international conference on "Business Finance and Management Sciences" for two days from February 18.

At the conference, scholars, academicians and researchers presented 68 papers and conference proceedings with 174 papers had been released.

Prof Mwaf Dandan, Albalqua University, Jordan, addressed about the 'Indo Arab Issues' and underlined the need for strong trading relations between India and the Arab region which is ushering in reforms and transformational changes in the economy. Both India and Arab world will benefit if trade increases between them, he added.

Dr S Vengadamani, Director, Global School of Business, Amity Chennai,emphasized that how the Covid-19 had created an impact on the life of common people.

Saying that people faced innumerable hurdles during the Covid crisis, he said people should face such hurdles courageously.

Prof Muhammed Ahamed Tsuani ofBayero University, Nigeria, explained about how Nigeria was being considered as a highly vulnerable country to the global economic disruption caused by Covid-19, particularly due to steep all in oil prices.

Nationally, 40 per cent of Nigerians (83 million) live below the poverty line, while another 25 per cent (53 million) are vulnerable and they could fall into poverty.

The magnitude of the health impact depends on the duration and the domestic spread of the outbreak, while the economic impact hinges on oil prices, he said.

Dr K Selvasundaram, Head, Department of Corporate Secretaryship and Accounting Finance, College ofScience and Humanities,SRM Institute, delivered welcome address and Dr A Irin Sutha, coordinator of the conference, outlined the main theme of the conference.