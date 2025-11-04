Live
- How Google Messages Plans to Integrate the Nano Banana Model
- Balochistan's struggle is human rights crisis that demands world's attention
- Starbucks Reduces Ownership in China Unit as Part of Growth Strategy
- UP: Two retired SBI officials sentenced to three-year jail term in 15-year-old case
- When AI takes over, India will emerge as most influential civilisation: Report
- Bangladesh: NCP setting preconditions for Feb election exposes growing insecurity
- ICC bans Haris Rauf for two games over Asia Cup misconduct
- Students Stage Roadside Protest in Aiza Mandal Over Non-Stopping Buses; BRSV Leaders Demand Action Against Gadwal Depot Manager
- Key Elections Under the New Trump Political Landscape: What to Watch Today
- Final leg of ‘Battlefield Trek’ to mark 63rd Walong Day on November 14-15
Starbucks Reduces Ownership in China Unit as Part of Growth Strategy
Starbucks is hoping to expand its operations in China and is seeking the help of private equity firm Boyu Capital to do it.
The American coffee giant has agreed to Starbucks China stake sale business for $4bn to Boyu Capital in a move that would help it to accelerate Starbucks business expansion in the country.
The deal, which was announced on Monday, will see Boyu Capital acquire 60% of Starbucks’ Chinese retail operations via a joint venture.
Boyu Capital is based in Shanghai, Beijing and Singapore, with Reuters reporting that cofounder Alvin Jiang is the grandson of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.
Starbucks, which has been in China for 26 years, will retain a 40% holding in the business, and said it would continue to have full management Starbucks corporate strategy of its brand and intellectual property in the country.
The company described the deal as the start of a “new chapter” in its history in China, and said it was expected to provide support as it looks to grow and invest further in Starbucks China market.
Starbucks already has approximately 8,000 stores in China and is looking to increase that to between 15,000 and 20,000 in the next few years with the backing of the joint venture.
“Starbucks used to be the first brand to enter into a new city in China, but now they are facing much more competition,” said Jason Yu, managing director of global coffee market in Shanghai.
Yu added that homegrown rivals have expanded more quickly in recent years.
One of Starbucks’ main challengers in the country is Luckin Coffee, a domestic chain with over 26,000 stores across the world, the maturity of which are in China. While Starbucks has tended to concentrate on major metropolises including Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen, Luckin has expanded more snappily into lower municipalities and metropolises.
Price has also been a factor in consumer preference. A basic Americano costs around 30 yuan ($4.21) in Starbucks, but is priced at about 10 yuan ($1.40) in Luckin stores, according to the South China Morning Post. This is in part due to in-app discounts and loyalty perks offered by Luckin.