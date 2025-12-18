Storii By Itc Hotels Expands Into India’s Wildlife Landscape

ITC Hotels Limited (ITCHL) announced a strategic expansion of its boutique brand, Storii by ITC Hotels, into India’s most iconic wildlife destinations. Brand Storii is set to debut at retreats in Jawai, Ranthambore, Dhari Gir, and Sasan Gir, bringing its signature immersive hospitality to the heart of nature at key national parks.

Speaking on Brand Storii’s expansion into India’s wildlife landscape, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited, said, “We are pleased to steer the expansion of Storii by ITC Hotels into some of India’s most prominent wildlife destinations including Jawai, Ranthambore, Sasan Gir & Dhari Gir. This enables us to curate nature-led experiences that embody the brand’s intimate and distinctive character. We look forward to strengthening brand Storii’s footprint while contributing meaningfully to the growth of India’s wildlife tourism.

Storii by ITC Hotels – Soon to Open:

Storii by ITC Hotels Jawai, with 15 well-appointed guestrooms and premium tents, Storii Jawai is set amidst the region’s striking granite hills, where leopards are often seen roaming freely. Surrounded by rocky outcrops and vibrant birdlife, Jawai is an all-year destination. Guests can look forward to gentle trails, scenic sit-outs and quiet moments that celebrate Jawai’s rare harmony between the lush outdoors and local life. Vilamb Singh, Director 1st Gate Luxe Private Limited said, “Joining hands with ITC Hotels for Storii Jawai is an exciting opportunity to showcase the bespoke beauty of this region. Together, we aim to create a journey that blends local traditions and authentic hospitality.”

Storii by ITC Hotels Ranthambore is a tranquil 40-key boutique retreat at the edge of the iconic Ranthambore National Park, one of India’s most celebrated wildlife sanctuaries and home to the Royal Bengal Tiger. Wake up to the call of the jungle and enjoy relaxed outdoor lounges that echo the spirit of this legendary habitat. Storii Ranthambore promises an unforgettable journey at the heart of the wild. Mohammed Arif and Mohammed Asif, Partners, Bagh-E-Khaas expressed their excitement about the project, saying, "Storii Ranthambore is a natural alignment with ITC Hotels. Our values too are rooted in heritage and service excellence. We are delighted to bring a soulful sanctuary to this grand wilderness.”

Storii by ITC Hotels Sasan Gir, is situated in the world-famous wildlife sanctuary ‘Gir National Park’, Gujarat, home to the majestic Asiatic lion, and will offer 26 well-appointed guestrooms. Nestled among mango orchards, Storii Sasan Gir offers a captivating blend of a quaint and peaceful realm that lets guests soak in the region’s natural richness as they relax in forest-facing rooms and garden sit-outs. Owner of this Storii project, Hirenkumar Jashubhai Barad said, “We are pleased to be associated with ITC Hotels and believe that Storii by ITC Hotels will help us provide special wildlife sightseeing moments at Sasan Gir, and will also give an opportunity to contribute to the local economy.”

Storii by ITC Hotels Dhari Gir, with 60 spacious guestrooms, sits along the quieter edge of the Gir ecosystem, known for its gentle forest cover and thriving wildlife corridors. Designed for relaxed stays, the retreat will offer guests a calm atmosphere shaped by the quiet pulse of Gir’s environment. Pankaj Lodhiya, Partner, Star Developers said, “Our vision for Storii Dhari Gir is to create a sanctuary that reflects Gir’s distinctive character and offer holistic leisure holiday experiences. Collaborating with ITC Hotels allows us to harmonize thoughtful service, offering travelers an escape into the great outdoors.”