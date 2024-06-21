Strengthening Hyderabad’s last mile connectivity with the Tata Magic Bi-Fuel

From bustling city streets to rural landscapes, the Tata Magic has successfully transported lakhs of passengers across the country on their last mile journeys. Now, the recently launched Tata Magic Bi-Fuel is set to elevate the journey even further.

Combining a 60-litre CNG tank with a 5-litre petrol tank, the vehicle offers a cumulative range of approximately 300 kilometers on a single fill, making it ideal for longer routes and varied terrains. This innovative variant offers a seamless switch between CNG and petrol, helping save time and reduce fuel consumption

The Tata Magic Bi-Fuel caters to the evolving needs of passengers as well as drivers. With the highest seating capacity of 9+D in its segment and features including radial tyre, gearshift advisor and enhanced driver ergonomics, the vehicle optimizes fuel consumption, thereby offering a low cost of ownership.

Backed with an exceptional two-year or 72,000 kilometers warranty, the Tata Magic Bi-Fuel reiterates the company’s promise of offering reliable and durable vehicles, ensuring peace of mind for fleet owners and individual operators alike.