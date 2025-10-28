Studds Accessories IPO (2025): Price Band, Dates, GMP, and Key Risks Explained

The Studds Accessories IPO will open for investors on Thursday, October 30, and close on Monday, November 3. The anchor investor allotment will happen on Wednesday, October 29. The IPO price band is between ₹557 and ₹585 per share, and the lot size is 25 shares and in multiples of 25.

IPO GMP and Expected Listing Price

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Studds Accessories IPO is ₹55 today. Based on the highest price of ₹585 and this premium, the expected listing price is about ₹640 per share, which is nearly 9.4% higher than the issue price.

IPO Offer Details

This IPO is only an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning the company itself will not get any money from the issue. All the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

A total of 77.86 lakh shares will be sold.

50% of the shares are for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

35% for retail investors.

Key Risks from the RHP

If the Studds or SMK brands lose popularity, sales could drop.

Over 90% of sales come from helmets. If motorcycle sales fall, the company may lose revenue.

Any problem at their factories could affect production and profits.

Delays in certifications may slow deliveries.

Poor use of factory capacity can hurt growth.

The company has no listed peers, so it’s hard to compare performance.

Quality issues could cause recalls and affect customer trust.

Their acquisition of Bikerz US Inc. might not give expected results.

Losing business licenses or approvals may affect operations.

Strikes or wage issues can stop work at plants.