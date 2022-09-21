T-Hub's platform to boost innovation in corporates

Hyderabad: City-based innovation ecosystem T-Hub announced that it will launch initiatives to encourage constant innovation in corporates. To further the innovation, T-Hub is launching a series of roadshows called Ino-Connect in Bengaluru on September 20, 2022 and in Chennai on September 22, 2022, followed by a two-day conclave called the Corporate Innovation Conclave at New Delhi on October 18-19, 2022.

This conclave is claimed to be the biggest platform ever in India for open innovation engagement. It will witness more than 500 attendees and 50 thought leaders from across the globe. T-Hub will host innovation awards on the second day of the event to encourage the spirit of corporate innovation and felicitate around 30 corporate innovators.

M Srinivasa Rao, CEO of T-Hub, said: "The majority of corporates now recognise that they need to unlearn the old tactics and playbooks to remain relevant in the current world. With our Corporate Innovation Conclave, T-Hub hopes to bring together leaders in charge of revising those playbooks and creating new business strategies through collaboration."

The conclave will also shine the spotlight on the radical growth of technological innovation resulting from the open innovation ecosystem in India. With an engagement of over 600 corporations across sectors like EV/ mobility, healthtech, enterprise tech, gaming, artificial intelligence and others, T-Hub's corporate innovation ecosystem is creating a culture of innovation through collaborations.

The conclave is yet another step toward furthering the innovation agendas of the corporates through panel discussions, networking events, fireside chats, masterclasses, and startup pitches. Aligned with the event's theme, 'The Power of Co-creation,' T-Hub will focus on four curated streams: Digital transformation, Sustainability, Innovation and the Future of Work.

T-Hub is organising Ino-Connect in Bengaluru and Chennai to create momentum for the conclave. The roadshows will allow corporations to power up their corporate innovation strategy and network with entrepreneurs and other ecosystem stakeholders.