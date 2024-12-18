Live
- 3rd Test: Australia declare on 89/7, set 275-run target for India
- Passengers may face inconvenience with ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Punjab
- President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today
- MRPL’s new bitumen unit to strengthen India’s road infrastructure
- AIIMS, CSIR to collaborate for research in healthcare, emerging technologies
- Kejriwal did not fulfill promise of giving Rs 2,100 to every Delhi women: State Congress chief
- Cong prepares for centenary celebration of Gandhi’s historic 1924 Belagavi Session
- OpenAI Challenges Google: Make ChatGPT Your Default Search Engine on Chrome
- City to shine bright with illuminated streets for Sahitya Sammelana
- Indian stock market opens flat ahead of US Fed rate decision
Just In
Taiwanese laptop maker begins production at Chennai facility
Taiwanese laptop maker MSI on Tuesday announced the commencement of its manufacturing operations in India with its first facility in Chennai.
New Delhi: Taiwanese laptop maker MSI on Tuesday announced the commencement of its manufacturing operations in India with its first facility in Chennai. In line with the objective of ‘Make in India’, MSI will introduce locally-produced versions of two laptop models -- the MSI Modern 14 and MSI Thin 15, a company statement said.
“India has become one of MSI’s fastest-growing markets, with the brand consistently expanding its presence across the country. As demand for high-performance laptops continues to rise, MSI is excited to contribute to India’s thriving tech ecosystem by offering locally manufactured devices that meet global standards,” the statement said.
To enhance the accessibility of products in India, MSI is increasing the number of touchpoints, including more laptop brand stores and availability at Croma and Reliance Retail, it added. The India-made Thin and Modern series of laptops will be available at retail prices starting at Rs 73,990 and Rs 52,990, respectively. Looking ahead, MSI said it plans to introduce more powerful configurations of the Thin series to meet the diverse needs of the audience in India.