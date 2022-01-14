Tata Metaliks Q3FY22 results: Profit fell 52.5% to Rs 35.65 crore

The manufacturer of pig iron and DI pipes has reported a 52.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in the consolidated profit at Rs 35.65 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, due to the cost of material, change in inventory and other expense increase led to margin fall. It had posted a profit of Rs 75.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, the profit fell 34.73 per cent from Rs 54.62 crore posted in September 2021 quarter.

Its revenue from operations grew 31.2 per cent to Rs 689.80 crore for the December 2021 quarter against Rs 526.23 crore posted last year. Sequentially, the revenue grew 6.97 per cent from Rs 644.84 crore posted in the previous quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Tata Group's company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA), a measure of a company's overall financial performance, declined 46.5 per cent YoY to Rs 68 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 127 crore posted last year. Its margin contracted to 9.9 per cent in Q3FY22 from 24.1 per cent posted in Q3FY21.

The company has reported EPS of Rs 11.29 for the period ended December 31, 2021, as compared to Rs 23.81 for the period ended December 31, 2020.