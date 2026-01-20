Tata Motors Launches 17 Next-Generation Trucks, sets New Standards for Safety, Profitability & Progress

In a landmark move set to transform the Indian trucking landscape, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer and mobility solutions provider, today launched its next-generation portfolio of 17 trucks, spanning 7 to 55 tonnes, setting new benchmarks in safety, profits and progress. This comprehensive launch introduces the all-new Azura series, the cutting-edge Tata Trucks.ev range, and significant upgrades to the established Prima, Signa, and Ultra platforms. Engineered to conform to stringent global safety standards (ECE R29 03), these trucks maximise earning potential, reduce total cost of ownership and enhance vehicle uptime to deliver greater success to transporters.

Launching the new trucks, Mr. Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Ltd., said, “India’s trucking landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by progressive national policies, modern infrastructure, and the rising demand for safer, cleaner, and more efficient logistics. Tata Motors has always led the way in setting benchmarks that shape the industry’s future. With the introduction of our next-generation portfolio—including the all-new Azura series, two advanced high-efficiency powertrains, India’s widest range of zero-emission electric trucks and tippers on our new I-MOEV architecture, significant upgrades to European standard cabins and industry-leading safety features, increased payload and fuel efficiency, all seamlessly integrated with Fleet Edge digital services, we are advancing this legacy. Guided by ‘Better Always’ philosophy, our relentless drive for innovation, deep commitment to localisation, and unwavering focus on customer success embody the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, enhancing India’s self-reliance and aspiration to lead in sustainable mobility.”

Introducing Azura - Excellence Reimagined for the ILMCV segment

Highlights of Azura ü New 3.6-litre diesel engine with best-in-class performance and efficiency ü Available in 7 to 19-tonne configurations ü Contemporary styling with bold grille, stylish panels, and signature Trust bar ü All-new walkthrough Cabin with enhanced interiors – Comfortable and safe with D+2 seating configuration, reclining seats, enhanced utility space, ergonomically designed for fatigue-free driving

Tata Motors showcased the all-new Azura range. Purpose-built to deliver superior performance, comfort and uptime in the intermediate and light commercial vehicle segment. Engineered to drive productivity, safety and comfort, Azura combines aesthetics with purpose for a fatigue-free driving experience.

Powered by a new 3.6-litre diesel engine delivering best-in-class performance and efficiency, Azura sets a new benchmark for reliability and uptime. The Azura range will be offered in 7 to 19-tonne configurations, perfectly suited for a diverse array of applications—from e-commerce and FMCG distribution to white goods delivery, construction material transport, agricultural and industrial goods movement, as well as intercity, medium-haul, and regional logistics.

Bringing World-Class Safety to Indian Roads

Tata Motors has set a new benchmark for road safety by comprehensively upgrading its entire truck portfolio— including the Signa, Prima, Ultra, and all-new Azura range—to meet the stringent ECE R29 03 global crash safety standard (Euro crash norms). These trucks feature cabins engineered for full frontal, rollover, and side-impact protection, and are equipped with up to 23 India-specific advanced active safety technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and collision mitigation systems. Real-time driving behaviour monitoring through Fleet Edge, next-gen connected vehicle platform, further enhances safety, making Tata Motors the only Indian manufacturer to elevate its trucks to this coveted international standard.

Boosting Profits with Industry Best Payload, Fuel Efficiency & Fleet Management

Engineered to maximise earning potential and reduce total cost of ownership, upgrades done across the Tata Motors trucks range delivers tangible gains that directly boost profitability. Smart enhancements have increased payload capacity by up to 1.8 tonnes, while drivetrain upgrades, led by the advanced 6.7-litre Cummins diesel engine deliver up to 7% better fuel efficiency.

Complementing these engineering advancements is a digitally enabled support ecosystem that enhances fleet visibility and uptime. With the introduction of Fleet Edge Priority, customers can now get several more insights into their fleet including real-time vehicle health insights, predictive analytics, and suggestions to optimise trip management.

Together, these innovations translate into superior payload advantage, significant fuel savings, and optimised asset utilisation for transporters to achieve greater returns on every investment.

Tata Trucks.ev: Driving The Electric Revolution In Trucking

Tata Trucks.ev ü Launch of the Ultra EV range: India’s most advanced electric light trucks engineered for efficient, zero‑emission operations across urban, regional and closed-loop applications. ü I-MOEV Architecture: Intelligent MOdular Electric Vehicle Architecture: Intelligent. Modular. Built to move India ü Introduction of the Prima E.55S prime mover: Enabling heavy-duty operations with uncompromised performance and lower operating costs. ü Presents the Prima E.28K tipper: Robust, high‑torque electric tipper designed to decarbonise mining and construction operations, offering superior endurance, faster turnaround cycles and zero emissions.

Accelerating India’s transition to green logistics, Tata Motors introduced a comprehensive portfolio of electric trucks spanning 7 to 55 tonnes, based on the new I‑MOEV (Intelligent Modular Electric Vehicle) Architecture, under the Tata Trucks.ev brand. The trucks are engineered for sustainable operations across e-commerce, construction, and port applications. Leading this transformation, the Ultra EV range, India’s most advanced electric light trucks in 7, 9, and 12-tonne configurations, brings zero-emission efficiency to urban, regional, and closed-loop applications, while the Prima E.55S prime mover, with an unmatched 470 kW of power and 453 kWh battery capacity, sets a new benchmark for heavy-duty performance and reduced operating costs. The Prima E.28K tipper further strengthens the portfolio, delivering high torque and rugged endurance for mining and construction, ensuring faster turnaround cycles and complete decarbonization of critical operations.

The Tata Trucks.ev range has been developed through deep localisation with advanced EV architectures, intelligent battery management systems, and key components indigenously designed and manufactured. This makes e-trucking more accessible, dependable, and precisely tailored to the diverse needs of Indian businesses and road conditions. Complemented by a wide array of customised financing options, a robustly growing charging ecosystem, deploying smart reliable charging solutions nationwide to ensure seamless, efficient e-trucking operations complements the product development efforts.

The Tata Motors Advantage: Complete Peace Of Mind