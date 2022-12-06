Tata Motors mulling price hike for PVs from next mth

New Delhi: Tata Motors is looking to increase passenger vehicle prices from next month in order to make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms which kick in from April 1 next year, according to a top company official.

In an interaction, Tata Motors Managing Director - Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles Shailesh Chandra said the price revision would also offset the impact of commodity prices, which have remained high for the most part of the year. "The regulatory change will have its impact on the cost. Even the real impact of softening of commodity prices is only going to come from next quarter and we still have the residual impact of the commodity escalation that we have seen during the year," Chandra said. He noted that even the battery prices have gone up and the same has not been passed on to the market.

"So we are evaluating a price increase basis some of the residual effect that is left as far as the commodity prices are concerned. Battery prices and new regulations have also impacted the EV side," Chandra said. Besides, there is a cost involved in making the model range transition to conform to new emission norms, he added.