TCS, Accenture, and Infosys rank top 3 on LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Companies India List

LinkedIn , the world’s largest professional network, today unveiled the 2025 Top Companies list for India showcasing 25 large companies where professionals can grow their careers. Based on the activity of millions of professionals on the platform, the list provides insights on in-demand skills, top locations, and the largest job functions within these companies, helping job seekers find their next opportunity.

Derived from LinkedIn data across eight pillars — including ability to advance, skills growth, external opportunity, and company affinity — the top companies list highlights organisations that are investing in employees and hiring now, in a highly competitive job market.

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor said, “The biggest learning from this year’s list is that companies are not just hiring for where they are today, but also for where they want to be tomorrow. Nineteen of the top 25 companies come from technology, finance, and enterprise software sectors, looking for technically fluent professionals who can work across teams, think critically, adapt quickly, and grow with the business. For anyone looking to land their first or next job, this is the time to test and build your range. Strengthen your core expertise, explore transferable skills, and stay close to how industries are evolving. In a job market that’s constantly in motion, career resilience is the superpower that will set you apart.”

For another year, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) retained the top spot, followed by Accenture (#2) and Infosys (#3). And with Cognizant ranked #5, this year’s list highlights the dominance of Computer, IT and Software sectors in offering career progress opportunities in India today. Core skills in development tools, data storage technologies and enterprise software remain central to their hiring focus, particularly in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Nearly half – 12 out of 25 companies — are new to this year’s list, reflecting broad shifts in the opportunities available to Indian job seekers. Fidelity Investments (#4) is the highest-ranking debut, followed by ServiceNow (#17) and Stripe (#21). Financial services firms take seven spots on this year’s list, including JPMorgan Chase (#7), Wells Fargo (#15), and American Express (#25). Common roles being hired for in these companies include business operations analyst, fraud analyst and financial analyst, with key skills in capital markets, investment banking and commercial banking.

The list also shows global technology companies continuing to expand their footprint in India. Amazon (#8), Alphabet (#9), and Salesforce (#12) are hiring for roles such as software engineer, data analyst and account manager. Artificial intelligence, AI engineering and mobile application development are the most sought after skills at these firms. Synopsys Inc (#13), Continental (#14) and RTX (#20) are investing in their design engineering, test engineering and quality assurance teams, with skills in computer hardware, signal processing and electronic control systems.

Here are tips from Nirajita on connecting with and exploring job opportunities at a Top Company:

Boost your discoverability: Think of your LinkedIn profile as your digital handshake because it’s often the first impression recruiters get. A well-crafted profile can make you stand out and increase your chances of being noticed by top companies. Use it to showcase your professional journey authentically. For an extra edge, take advantage of LinkedIn’s AI-powered Premium tools to refine your Headline and About sections. Show companies you’re interested in them: Use LinkedIn’s “ I’m Interested ” feature to express interest in a company, even if they don’t have open positions. This increases your visibility to recruiters searching for potential candidates. LinkedIn Top Choice Premium feature also helps you make it clear to hiring managers that you’re eager to join their team when the opportunity arrives. Research companies like a pro: Before applying at a company, do your homework. Start with the company’s LinkedIn page to get a sense of its culture, values, and leadership. Following key executives can give you insight into the topics they care about and evaluate whether these align with your priorities. LinkedIn Premium also offers several features for professionals to further increase visibility, learn insights, and find suitable job matches. Network. Network. Network: Building connections with current and former employees at your target company can open doors that you don’t even know of. Engaging with them, commenting on their posts, or even requesting an informational chat can give you a valuable inside perspective. A strong network can also help with referrals. LinkedIn data shows that applicants are 4X more likely to land a job through their connections. Showcase & strengthen your skills: With AI transforming the job market, leaders and recruiters are most sharply focused on finding the right mix of skills. Make sure your profile highlights your relevant skills and abilities – both technical and non-technical. You can also explore new courses and skills on LinkedIn Learning to stay competitive in an evolving market.

Here are the 25 companies that made it to the 2 025 Top Large Companies India list :

Tata Consultancy Services Accenture Infosys Fidelity Investments Cognizant Oracle JPMorgan Chase Amazon Alphabet The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) Capgemini Salesforce Synopsys Inc Continental Wells Fargo HCLTech ServiceNow Morgan Stanley Mastercard RTX Stripe Atlassian MSCI Inc. Eli Lilly and Company American Express

Check out the full article on 2025 Top Companies India by LinkedIn News India here.

Methodology:

The methodology for Top Companies is built on research around what it means to build a great career, matched to exclusive LinkedIn data that can uniquely tell that story for our members. There are eight key pillars to the methodology, each revealing an important element of career progression: