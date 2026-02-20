TCS, OpenAI join to power India’s next AI leap

The Tata Group and OpenAI on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to build 100 megawatts (MW) of AI infrastructure in India, scalable to 1 gigawatt (GW), alongside joint initiatives to accelerate enterprise AI adoption and expand AI skilling.

Under a multi-year agreement, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will develop AI-ready infrastructure through its HyperVault unit, powered by green energy and designed for next-generation AI workloads. The facilities will feature purpose-built, liquid-cooled data centres with high rack densities and connectivity across key cloud regions, positioning India as a global AI hub.

“In the initial phase, TCS will develop AI infrastructure with 100MW capacity, with an option to scale to 1GW,” the company said, adding that the platform will support advanced AI workloads for Indian and global enterprises.

As part of the collaboration, several thousand Tata Group employees will gain access to Enterprise ChatGPT, while TCS will leverage OpenAI’s Codex to enhance software engineering productivity. The partners will also co-develop industry-specific agentic AI solutions, combining OpenAI’s advanced platforms with TCS’ domain expertise.

The alliance includes joint go-to-market initiatives, with TCS deploying, integrating and scaling OpenAI solutions to support enterprise-wide AI transformation. The announcement comes during the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and follows a recent tie-up between Infosys and Anthropic for enterprise AI offerings.