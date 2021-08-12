Telalnana State AI Mission selects 42 startups for 'Revv Up'

Hyderabad: Telangana AI Mission announced the selection of 42 startups into the 'Revv Up' accelerator program. The program, by the Government of Telangana, powered by Nasscom, will enable and empower Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups through a series of structured interventions. The startups invited to participate in the inaugural cohort have been through a rigorous selection process that evaluated their credentials across six criterions. The cohort represents 11 sectors and 10 Indian States, nearly 50 per cent of startups that are from outside Telangana have expressed intent to open a local office, over 70 per cent of the cohort is either bootstrapped or has early funding, and more than 25 per cent have at least one female founder.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said: "The participating entrepreneurs and their startups represent innovations powered by AI. From addressing non-invasive healthcare solutions to climate modelling and in finding new ways to support learning, these founders will greatly impact how our future will be shaped."

Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom, said: "Nasscom's partnership with Telangana will provide significant impetus for startups and their aspirations to become the AI garage for the world."

The Revv Up accelerator provides opportunities for AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with government and industry respectively. These startups will receive mentorship from industry experts, and technology and IP support as they aim to build scalable businesses with AI-based offering at their core.