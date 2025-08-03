Telangana’s GCC advantage: Hyd’s role in India’s innovation future

India’s Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have historically centered around major metros like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR. Yet, quietly and decisively, Hyderabad has positioned itself as a dynamic new leader. Today, Telangana’s capital hosts nearly 275 of India’s 1,700 GCCs - a significant share set to expand rapidly. Crucially, this growth isn’t merely about quantity, but about Hyderabad’s rising strategic significance in global innovation.

“The speed at which Telangana transitioned from basic back-office operations to a global hub for innovation is truly remarkable,” Dr Purav Gandhi, CEO & Founder of Healthark, toldThe Hans India. Hyderabad has evolved into an integral node within global R&D and innovation networks, going beyond simple outsourcing, he added. Dr Purav Gandhi is a physician with an MBA and over 15 years of experience in the healthcare and life sciences industry, with deep expertise in advising clients across the full spectrum of life sciences domains.

Telangana’s deliberate policy agility underpins this success. Initiatives like TS-iPASS -Telangana’s single-window clearance system - deliver rapid project approvals, often within two weeks. Combined with robust infrastructure, tailored incentives, and proactive governance, Hyderabad now offers multinationals unmatched efficiency and stability.

The impact is evident across sectors. Global firms like Novartis, Bayer, HSBC, Micron, and Salesforce have significantly expanded their Hyderabad operations, shifting key global functions to the city. A groundbreaking collaborative model emerged in 2024, when 40 global healthcare firms joined to form the Life Sciences & Healthcare GCC Consortium, highlighting industry-driven collaboration rather than competition as a core strength.

Yet, Hyderabad’s story transcends healthcare alone. Banking giants such as JP Morgan and Wells Fargo use Hyderabad’s analytics expertise for global risk management. Semiconductor leaders Micron and AMD rely on local engineering talent. Climate-tech innovators actively pursue cutting-edge solutions within Hyderabad’s expanding R&D infrastructure.

However, maintaining this trajectory requires addressing significant challenges. Growing talent demand in fields like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced analytics already surpasses local supply.

Dr Gandhi emphasizes the need for swift action: “Telangana must quickly expand its talent pipelines through innovative education models, micro-credentialing programs, satellite innovation hubs in tier-2 cities, and dedicated skill-development universities.” As Hyderabad continues its rapid economic ascent, the pressure on urban infrastructure is becoming increasingly evident. The city’s success story must now be matched by strategic investments in housing, mobility, and sustainable development. Without thoughtful planning and timely action, the very growth that fuels Hyderabad’s rise could begin to challenge its livability. Addressing these urban needs is not just important -it’s essential for sustaining the city’s momentum and quality of life.

Looking to 2030, Telangana’s comprehensive strategy involves scaling globally integrated consortium models, institutionalizing specialized education initiatives such as the upcoming Life Sciences University, and embedding artificial intelligence across all sectors. These coordinated efforts aim to elevate Hyderabad from regional prominence to global leadership in innovation.Ultimately, Hyderabad’s GCC narrative is not just aneconomic growth story. It reflects a strategic reorientation of global value chains toward innovation, collaboration, and foresight. As Dr Gandhi concludes, “Telangana has an opportunity to set global benchmarks. If Hyderabad maintains its momentum, it will not only transform the local economy but also redefine India’s role in the global innovation landscape.”

(This article is jointly brought to you by World Trade Center Shamshabad & Future City and Healthark, as part of a knowledge series supporting Telangana’s aspiration to become a $1 trillion economy)