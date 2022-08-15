The Hans India celebrates 75th Independence Day with 75 Page Vajrotsav Edition

As the country India is celebrating the 75 years of Independence, Hans India has come up with a 75-page edition showcasing the freedom struggle and the changes that occurred in the country, be it development, politics, welfare, women empowerment etc, in the last 75 years. The move has come as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations across the country. Many states are celebrating the day with grandeur, recalling the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.

The 75-page edition carries about the Indian independence movement followed by the Kommagattumarru incident, the Champaran movement, and Indian, the emergence of the Indian National Congress, and the Indian Nationalism movement. Also, the Swadeshi Movement, Gadhar Movement, and Home rule movement.

The detailed information on the 1857 movement, including the Cherala Perala movement, the Bardoli movement Khilafat movement, was encapsulated with pictures and graphics. How Mahatma Gandhi became the mass leader of the freedom struggle was penned in the edition, which will be a good read for the current generation. Also, it depicted the unsung heroes' sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters in the likes of Komuram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju.

The evolution of the National Flag, which was recommended by a committee of the constituent assembly, was mentioned in the edition where Jawaharlal Nehru was the one who introduced the resolution in the assembly. After much debate, the tricolour flag was finalised.

The famous slogans by the freedom fighters can be drawn from the edition and can be taught to today's generation. The struggles of freedom fighters and their approach to freedom fighters were engrossed tremendously, giving goosebumps to the readers. There is a special mention of the Andhra Pradesh freedom fighters who worked for the liberation of Hyderabad from Nizams.

The Hans India has collaborated with all the modern rulers of the state and country. Every leader has got enough space to elaborate on their struggles.

All in all, the 75-page edition on Independence Day from The Hans India is not just a newspaper but gives one immense knowledge and an in-depth idea of the Independence struggle.

Check the special edition of 75th independence day.