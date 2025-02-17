The World’s Biggest International Temples Convention & Expo Returns: Tirupati to Host the ‘Mahakumbh of Temples’ from February 17-19, 2025

The International Temples Convention & Expo (ITCX) 2025, the world’s largest conclave dedicated to temple administration and management, is set to take place at Asha Conventions, Tirupati from 17-19 February. Brainchild of Giresh Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect, in association with the Anthyodaya Pratishthan, ITCX 2025 will unite Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain institutions offering a dynamic platform to network, strengthen and modernize temple ecosystems worldwide, while celebrating their rich cultural heritage. It will see hybrid participation from around 1581 devotional institutions across 58 countries, and will feature 111+ speakers, 15 workshops & knowledge sessions and 60+ stalls at the expo.

The ‘Mahakumbh of Temples’ - ITCX, a flagship initiative of Temple Connect—a leading organization that has patented several IPs, while documenting and digitalizing information about temples of Indian origin—and Prasad Lad, Chairman of International Temples Convention & Expo and Chief WHIP of Maharashtra Legislative Council. Elevating devotee experience and convenience lies at the heart of this edition, aligning with its core theme of 'engaging, empowering and enhancing the temple economy.'

ITCX 2025 will facilitate global collaboration between temple leaders, policymakers, and industry experts, focusing primarily on progressive temple management beyond religious or dharmic aspects. As a pivotal knowledge-sharing event, it will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and masterclasses covering diverse crucial aspects of temple management and pilgrim experience enhancement.

Topics span a comprehensive range of temple operations, from fund management and crowd control to sustainability and security protocols, with special emphasis on modernizing temple management through AI, digital tools, and fintech solutions. Key focus areas include langar and food distribution systems, waste management and recycling, sustainable energy practices, and legal compliance. The discussions will also cover essential community services such as medical aid, educational programs, and charitable initiatives—all aimed at creating more efficient and socially impactful temple ecosystems.

ITCX 2025 has garnered support from the Government of India through the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, and the Incredible India initiative, with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) joining as presenting partner. The convention is further strengthened by the backing of the Archaeological Survey of India and Tourism & Endowments boards from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and other such Indian states.

"ITCX is more than just an event—it’s a movement aimed at revolutionizing temple ecosystems through innovation and sustainability. It is our commitment to nation building," said Giresh Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect and ITCX. “As India emerges as the global epicenter of devotion and spiritual tourism, there is a pressing need to organize, empower, and systematize temple operations to make them future ready. By implementing smart management strategies, we can ensure they remain vibrant centers of spirituality, tradition, and community development.”

“In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of preserving Bharat’s cultural and spiritual heritage, ITCX aims to bridge the gap between tradition and modern governance. They are more than places of worship; they are cultural and economic powerhouses. We firmly believe that every place of worship - no matter how small or remote, deserves access to world-class governance models that enhance their religious, cultural, and economic significance. ITCX provides administrators and policymakers with the necessary tools to enhance efficiency while preserving a temple’s legacy.” said Prasad Lad, Chairman of ITCX and Chief WHIP of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

"I'm excited to announce that ITCX 2025 features an innovative three-stage format designed to maximize learning and collaboration,” adds Meghaa Ghosh, Co-Curator & IP Director, ITCx and Founder & CEO, Fierce Ventures. “We've carefully curated content across national leadership sessions, hands-on workshops, and our 'Temple Talks' series, where institutions can share their success stories in modernizing temple management. This format ensures we can address both traditional wisdom and contemporary challenges, from AI integration to sustainable practices, creating a truly comprehensive platform for temple ecosystem development.”

Home to the iconic Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Tirupati is a devotional epicenter that attracts millions of devotees annually. The city's deep-rooted temple economy serves as an ideal backdrop for key sessions such as:

● Panel Discussion on Temple Education with Dr Suresh Haware Ji (Former Shirdi Chairman) & Dr. Shri Dr. Uday Salunkhe Ji, Director (Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research)

● Panel Discussion on ‘The power of Networking for Temples’ by Trustees of Ashta Vinayak Temples (Maharashtra) and Shri Vishwajit Rane Ji (Minister for Health of Goa)

● Legal Issues around Temples by Advocate Vishnu Jain

Case studies will be presented on The Journey of Vasavi Temples and Batu Caves amongst others. ITCX 2025 will also see the marquee launch of the ‘Smart Temples Mission’ and ‘Smart Temples Mission Awards’ that will recognise and felicitate the best temples from across the globe in 12 distinct categories.

Representatives from Jain Dharamshalas, leading Devotional Charities, Associations in the Hindu Temples of the United Kingdom, Anna Kshetra Managements, Purohit Mahasangha of various pilgrim locations, and Pilgrimage Promotion Boards will participate in this meet. Leading companies and organizations like ISKCON, Sri Mandir, Durlabh Darshan, Saraswat Chamber, Krystal Integrated Services Pvt. Ltd., ONDC, and Haldiram have collaborated with ITCX 2025 to facilitate temple management solutions.

Details of the Guest of Honours, Dignitaries and Speakers expected to attend the event :

● Devendra Fadnavis ji, Chief Minister - Maharashtra

● Rajendra Arlekar ji, Hon’ble Governor - Kerala

● Mukunda C R ji, Saha Sarakaryavah, RSS

● Pramod Sawant ji, Chief Minister - Goa

● Nara Lokesh ji, Minister for Human Resources Development - Andhra Pradesh

● Vishwajit Rane ji, Minister of Health - Goa

● Rohan Khaunte ji, Tourism Minister - Goa

● Sudhanshu Trivedi ji, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha

● Yudhistir Govinda Das ji, Director of Communications for ISKCON, India

● Milind Parande, General Secretary, Vishva Hindu Parishad

● Dr Lakshyaraj Singh, Mewar of Udaipur

● Vishnu Shankar Jain, Distinguished Supreme Court lawyer

ITCX 2025 will also be streamed live on the Temple Connect website and social media channels, ensuring global accessibility and engagement.















